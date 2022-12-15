Look: Viral College Swimmer Posts Racy Swimsuit Photo

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi continues to expand her brand on social media.

On Tuesday, Dragoi posted a new photo of her in a swimsuit. The caption said, "Vitamin sea."

Most of Dragoi's followers had kind things to say in the comments section.

Here's the post from Dragoi:

This isn't the first time that a photo of Dragoi went viral on social media. It won't be the last time either.

Dragoi currently has 43,600 followers on Instagram.

There's potential for Dragoi to become a social media star, especially in an era that's dominated by Name, Image and Likeness.

In terms of having success in the pool, Dragoi had a personal best in the 100 fly (56.95) at the CSCAA Nationals last year. Additionally, she has competed in World and European Junior Championships.

There'll be plenty of people cheering Dragoi on during the 2022-23 swimming season.