Look: Viral Croatia Fan Has Message For Brazil After Upset

05 December 2022, Qatar, Al-Wakra: Soccer, World Cup, Japan - Croatia, final round, round of 16, Al-Janub Stadium, Ivana Knöll, a model from Croatia, poses in the stands before the match. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

No fan in has made more from their trip to Qatar during the World Cup than one Croatia fan.

Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's doubled her follower count and now has nearly two million.

Those on social media have noticed she tends to wear racy outfits - even in public settings. She was back at it on Friday morning as Croatia readied for a matchup against Brazil.

Check it out.

As if that wasn't enough, Knoll had a message for Brazil fans after Croatia's upset win.

"Brazil who?????" she said.

Ivana Knoll Instagram

Croatia now awaits the winner of this afternoon's contest between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Regardless of who wins, the most notable fans in the stands for the semi-final matchup is Ivana Knoll - and it's not close.