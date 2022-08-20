Look: Viral Tom Brady Rumor Isn't True

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Earlier this week, football fans learned that Tom Brady would be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what the team is calling an "excused absence."

Ever since the news broke, fans have been trying to figure out what's going on with Brady. The Buccaneers didn't give a reason for his absence, so fans took it amongst themselves to search for answers.

A theory emerged suggesting Brady would be on "The Masked Singer." The theory explained that Brady must have signed a contract to do the show when he was retired.

Well, that theory was put to bed late Friday night.

"Per source with direct knowledge the Tom Brady/Masked Singer time-off theory is false. Fun while it lasted," insider Benjamin Allbright said.

The theory never really made sense if thought about for longer than five minutes. However, fans are willing to come up with just about any reason Brady isn't at Bucs training camp just weeks before the season starts.

Perhaps the Buccaneers should actually say what's going on and put the rumors to bed.