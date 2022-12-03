Look: Viral World Cup Fan Posts New Racy Photo
Over the past two weeks, one fan at the World Cup has been dominating the headlines.
Ivana Knöll, a Croatian soccer fan, went viral on Instagram during the World Cup games over the weekend. Those on social media have noticed she tends to wear racy outfits - even in public settings.
Well she was back at it again this week and she doesn't care who knows it. She posted another racy photo this week, celebrating the fact that she landed on Getty's photo platform.
Check it out.
Croatia faces off against South Korea on Monday in the Round of 16.
Knoll will certainly be in the stands to cheer on her team.