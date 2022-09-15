Look: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals His Pick For MVP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays have a laugh at first base during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Last year Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the runner-up for the AL MVP award. But with this year's MVP voting expected to come down to home run leader Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angeles megastar Shohei Ohtani, Guerrero is making his pick early.

Speaking to the media, Guerrero gave his pick to Judge. He explained that while Ohtani is an excellent player, Judge has the far better numbers.

"To be honest, if they give it to Shohei Ohtani it will be another steal. Aaron Judge's numbers are way above Ohtani's. Ohtani is an excellent player, but for me, the MVP has to be Aaron Judge."

Guerrero's "another steal" comment is probably in reference to his own situation from 2021. Guerrero led Major League Baseball with 48 home runs, but lost the MVP to Ohtani.

Clearly Guerrero doesn't want Judge to lose the vote despite leading the league in home runs.

Aaron Judge leads Major League Baseball in home runs, runs, RBIs, times walked, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. He's on pace to break Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record.

But Shohei Ohtani is having a season for the record books too. On top of some very respectable batting numbers - 34 home runs, 80 runs, 88 RBIs and comparable percentages to last year, he's 12-8 as a starting pitcher with an ERA of 2.55 in 141 innings pitched.

It wouldn't be shocking if the voters give the award to Shohei Ohtani given their knack for surprising us in the past.

Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. get his wish and see Aaron Judge win the MVP award?