Look: Von Miller Has New Recruiting Pitch For Odell Beckham Jr

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller has been extremely open in his attempts to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo.

The Bills pass rusher recently gave another pitch to his former Los Angeles teammate.

“To have him there and go through that whole run... it was cool," he said. "I'll never forget my time in LA. I'll never forget any of my teammates. I'll never forget my time with Odell — his locker was right across from mine.

"Hopefully we can run it back in Buffalo.”

OBJ was in the house at SoFi Stadium for Thursday's season-opening matchup between the Rams and Bills. Miller, who signed with the Bills on a free-agent deal earlier this year, helped Buffalo claim victory in the Week 1 contest.

Miller played a significant role in getting Beckham to Los Angeles for last year's Super Bowl run. Now he's trying to get the veteran wide receiver to do the same with his new title-contending squad.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He's still a free agent as he continues to rehab and recover, but he should be ready to go for this year's postseason.