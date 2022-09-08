Look: Von Miller Makes Return To SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Last year the Los Angeles Rams made a midseason trade for pass rusher Von Miller in a move that ultimately proved to be the final piece of a championship puzzle.

In eight regular season games, Miller had 5.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and eight QB hits. But in the postseason, he had 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and six QB hits in just four games en route to winning Super Bowl LVI.

But Von Miller will enter the 2022 season as the leader of the Rams' first opponent: The Buffalo Bills. Ahead of that game, Miller has made his return to SoFi Stadium.

Video footage of the field at SoFi Stadium ahead of the game shows Miller doing some warmups in his street clothes. He could be seen wearing a black t-shirt while jogging on the field.

Von Miller spent the first 9.5 seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, during which he made eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro teams, Rookie of the Year honors and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

But amid last season's down year in Denver, the Broncos let Miller go before his contract could expire. He finished the year with the Rams and the rest is history.

Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason and he'll get his chance to show the Rams how much he's still got left in the tank.

Will Miller make the Rams regret letting him go?