Look: Von Miller Reveals His New Job Following Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills suffered a huge loss earlier this week.

Star pass rusher Von Miller was lost for the season after it was revealed that he suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

It originally looked like he was going to only miss a few more weeks but after Miller had more tests, they confirmed that he blew his knee out.

Miller will now be on the sideline during games and is excited about following general manager Brandon Beane around after he has his surgery.

"When I get back to Buffalo I'm gonna job shadow Brandon Beane. Any time that I have I'm gonna pour it back into football," Miller said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Miller also said that this time can benefit him as he tries to learn how to be a general manager in the league.

That looks to be his calling card for when he calls it a career. It's probably not coming for a while, based on how productive he was this season.

In 11 games, he racked up 21 total tackles (18 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

That production will be hard to replace as the Bills try and go on a deep playoff run this season.