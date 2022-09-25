Look: Von Miller's Wild Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are at Hard Rock Stadium for today's big AFC East clash with the Miami Dolphins. And as usual, Von Miller made sure to dress for the occasion in ways only he can.

Miller arrived at Hard Rock Stadium wearing a black ski mask. WROC's Thad Brown pointed out that it's "hot and steamy" in Miami today, but that's only the half of it.

The weather in Miami is in the 90s today with the humidity putting the air temperature into the triple digits. Wearing anything other than the lightest of fabric is going to cause a ton of sweating.

Brown's picture of Miller is going viral with over 500 likes and a ton of comments since this morning. Just about everyone agrees: Von Miller is built different.

"Von Miller taking no prisoners," CBS' Jeff Kerr said.

"Lol this line is going to feast today. I think Von wants to introduce himself to the division 'rivals,'" another fan replied.

"I’m just north of Miami. I’m used to the heat and humidity, it’s extra today. This makes me want to stick my head in ice water," wrote another.

"This is just so bad ass. Black out for Tua’s funeral, good call," a third said.

Von Miller already has 2.0 sacks and four tackles for loss in his first two games with the Buffalo Bills.

Will Miller get any more sacks today?