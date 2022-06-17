Look: Voting Results Released for 2022 NBA Finals MVP

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The fourth time was the charm for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry as he finally won the NBA Finals MVP award.

Curry was dominant throughout the NBA Finals, averaging over 31 points per game. But he may have sealed the deal for himself in Game 4 with 43 points and 10 rebounds in a series-tying win.

So it should be no surprise that the voters were all but decided on who was winning The Bill Russell Trophy. According to a press release from the NBA, Curry was a unanimous choice for the Finals MVP by their media members.

All 11 voters from major media outlets picked the Warriors point guard for their MVP. Whether they made up their minds before Game 6 will be interesting to know. We know that some people were ready to give it to Curry after Games 3 and 4.

For several years it's been a common refrain of Steph Curry's critics to point out that he never won the NBA Finals MVP award despite winning three titles.

Andre Iguodala won the award in 2015, while Kevin Durant won the award in 2017 and 2018.

Now that Steph Curry has won the Finals MVP, his legacy is secured not only as one of the best regular season performers of all-time, but an all-time great postseason performer too.

Will Steph Curry win another NBA title?