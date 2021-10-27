Look: Perfectly-Timed High School Football Play Went Viral Last Night

Erie (Pa.) Cathedral Prep defensive back Wakeem Page made a play for the ages in his team’s 62-28 win over Meadville last weekend.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Page times a blitz up perfectly and intercepts an attempted pitch from the Meadville quarterback. Page stepped in front of the running back and in one motion, caught the ball and sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown.

“We’d been watching film (of Meadville’s offense),” Page told GoErie.com, “so I knew when (the quarterback) moved out about two yards that it was going to be a pitch play. I shot the gap and (the ball) just landed in my hands.”

As of earlier today, Page’s play had over 1.6 million views on TikTok and was all over Twitter as well.

When you study film for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 👀🔥 He read this PERFECTLY. Wakeem Page | Cathedral Prep School, PA pic.twitter.com/lt2gmmrH8h — Hudl (@Hudl) October 27, 2021

While this was Page’s most noteworthy play of the night, it was only one of the three touchdowns the 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior scored. Page also had a 25-yard fumble return for a TD and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass.

On the year, Page has six receiving touchdowns and two kickoff return TDs to go along with his pair of scores on fumble returns.