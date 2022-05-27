Look: Warriors Could Get Big Boost For NBA Finals

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are already looking pretty unstoppable heading into this year's NBA Finals.

But according to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Dubs could be getting another huge boost on the final stretch of their title run.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II is reportedly on track to return to the floor sometime during this year's Finals series. There's "optimism" that he could be back in the lineup as early as Game 1 next Thursday.

Payton has been out of the Warriors' rotation since he suffered an elbow fracture during Game 2 of his team's second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The defensive star was injured on a brutal fall after a Flagrant 2 foul from Dillon Brooks.

With Payton out, the Warriors have been relying on increased minutes from other reserve guards like Moses Moody and Damion Lee. While Golden State was able to close out the Dallas Mavericks in five games without Payton, the team is no doubt looking forward to some improved depth at the guard position.

The Warriors will face off against the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Celtics have an opportunity to close the series out at home in Game 6 later this evening.