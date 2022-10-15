Look: Warriors Make Major Decision On Jordan Poole After Draymond Green Altercation

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

In the wake of a highly-publicized altercation between Golden State stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the Warriors organization has shown a massive display of commitment to the latter.

On Saturday, the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with Poole.

"Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon," ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Before this deal, Poole was entering the final year of his four-year, $10 million rookie deal with the Warriors. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 draft has proven himself as a major contributor to the Golden State squad, averaging a career-high 18.5 points and 4.0 assists per game in the team's' title-winning season.

Even before Draymond punched Poole during practice earlier this month, his future with the Warriors was up in the air. Green is entering the final season of his contract with a player option in 2023-24. The veteran forward recently said he doesn't plan on signing an extension this season and is only focused on winning another championship.

The Warriors will tipoff their 2022-23 regular season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.