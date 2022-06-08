Look: Warriors Player Had Unfortunate Accident Before Game 3

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Gary Payton II can't seem to escape the injury bug during the NBA playoffs.

Payton II fractured his elbow in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors before returning for the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics.

Payton was then practicing before Game 3 when he was hit in the face by a stray basketball. He missed an alley-oop and then the accident happened.

Here's the video:

Luckily, Payton is alright and should be good to go for Game 3 on Wednesday night in Boston. He played 25 minutes in Game 2 and finished with seven points, three rebounds, and three assists.

The series is knotted at one game apiece after the Celtics stole home court from the Warriors in the first two games.

Game 3 is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ABC.