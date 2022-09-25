Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon.

Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith.

It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge the play before the next play was called.

The drive resulted in an Eagles field goal before they scored a touchdown on their next drive to make it 10-0.

Commanders fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with their team's head coach.

Rivera will have to be a bit quicker the next time he wants to challenge a play.

You can watch the remainder of this game on Fox if it's televised in your region.