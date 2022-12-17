Look: Washington State Honors Mike Leach Before Bowl Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on trailing 39-36 to the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In their first game since the untimely passing of former head coach Mike Leach, the Washington State Cougars honored "The Pirate" as they ran onto the field Saturday by flying his flag.

WSU is also honoring the late coach by wearing special decals on its helmets for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. A heartwarming tribute for a man who meant so much to Pullman.

"Man. What a tribute," a user replied. "#RIPMikeLeach."

"WHY AM I CRYING IN THE CLUB RIGHT NOW," another fan asked.

"F---in love this," another said. "#GoCougs."

"For the Pirate."

"Swing Your Sword."

"Rest in Peace Coach," another tweeted.

Leach passed away on Monday Dec. 12 after complications from a heart condition. The beloved 61-year-old coach was not only one of the sport's most entertaining characters, but also one of the most essential minds when it comes to the way the game is played today.

Long live the Pirate.