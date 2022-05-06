Look: Wayne Gretzky's Message To The World Is Going Viral

Wayne Gretzky posted his famous message on social media for the whole world to see.

Gretzky is famous for saying "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" and sure enough, the NHL on TNT's Twitter account had him write the message on a poster and take a picture with it.

There was a little caveat, though. He stole the line from Michael Scott, a character from The Office, who stole it from Gretzky in the first place.

Check it out here:

Gretzky first said this back in 1983 to Bob McKenzie after he was frustrated by his lack of scoring.

Obviously, that didn't last long as he currently holds numerous NHL records, including the most goals scored and the most points accumulated.

He's now an analyst for TNT as they have the second half of the NHL's TV rights in the United States.

TNT is currently broadcasting Game 2 of the Penguins-Rangers series. If the Rangers win, it'll be a tied series heading back to Pittsburgh for Games 3 and 4.