Look: Weather For Browns-Saints Game Looks Awful

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's going to be ridiculously cold and snowy for the Saints-Browns game this upcoming weekend.

Saints reporter Erin Summers posted a video just outside of FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday morning, which showed how brutally windy, cold, and snowy it was in Cleveland.

Take a look:

The current forecast for the game is temperatures in the single digits with a windchill 10 degrees below zero.

It's a game that will likely feature a lot of running plays since it's going to be very hard to throw the ball in those conditions.

Fans will also have to be careful and not get hypothermia. That means wearing thick layers of clothes and bringing hand and foot warmers.

Hopefully, this is still a great game between these two teams even though the weather is going to be miserable.