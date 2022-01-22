Look: Weather Forecast For Packers-49ers Game Is Going Viral Today

The Spun

Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field.

Lambeau Field will certainly live up to its “Frozen Tundra” nickname this evening.

For tonight’s divisional round matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, the weather forecast shows a low of 1 degree Fahrenheit and a “slight chance” of snow flurries.

Winds throughout the day will blow at 11-17 mph with gusts up to 28 mph. Game-time winds are predicted at 8-10 mph with a 20% chance of precipitation, per the National Weather Service.

With wind chill, the feels-like temperature could drop below zero.

This frigid Green Bay weather will obviously favor the No. 1-seeded Packers squad. Aaron Rodgers and his teammates are used to suiting up for the bitter cold. Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners — not so much.

Jimmy G has never started a game in temperatures less than 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tonight’s game will kickoff in a primetime slot at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Get ready for a night of hard-nosed, playoff football at The Frozen Tundra.

