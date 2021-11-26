Look: Here’s The Weather Forecast For Tomorrow’s Michigan-Ohio State Game

Tomorrow, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines will face off in a marquee matchup with massive College Football Playoff implications.

Fresh off a blowout victory over Michigan State, the one-loss Buckeyes will make the trip to Ann Arbor to kickoff in Michigan’s iconic “Big House.”

As if this matchup needed anymore hype, recent weather reports indicate that the contest could be a snow game.

At the time of tomorrow’s 12 p.m. ET kickoff, the temperature will be one degree above freezing at 33 degrees Fahrenheit with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. By 2 p.m. ET, the chance of snow showers will be up to 37 percent. That percentage will continue to rise throughout the day, reaching 65 percent at 4 p.m. ET.

Ann Arbor weather forecast for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/d3hYLS7Kor — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) November 26, 2021

Both Ohio State (10-1) and Michigan (10-1) are peaking at the right time. This past weekend, the Buckeyes routed the No. 7 Spartans 56-7 and the Wolverines beat up on Maryland 59-18.

Quite a bit is on the line in tomorrow’s contest. The winner of the conference rivalry will claim a Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the Big Ten championship game and a chance to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser will essentially be removed from postseason contention.

Michigan leads the all-time series 58-52-6.