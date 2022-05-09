Look: Weatherman Called Out For Racist Draymond Green Tweet

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at ORACLE Arena on November 8, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A Memphis weatherman has been rightfully roasted for a terrible tweet involving Draymond Green.

After the Game 3 by the Grizzlies, FOX13 meteorologist Joey Sulipeck put out a racist tweet towards Green which has since been deleted (along with his Twitter account).

Luckily, NBC Sports was able to get the tweet before it was taken off Twitter.

“And chew on this, Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery," the tweet read.

The term that got the attention is "knuckle-dragger" which is considered by many to be code for a gorilla.

Head coach Steve Kerr ended up seeing the tweet after it made the rounds on social media. He wasn't surprised that someone tweeted something like this.

"Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond? In 2022? Not in the slightest," Kerr said. "This is America. This is how we operate.”

The sooner these awful tweets stop being published, the better off everyone will be, especially African Americans.