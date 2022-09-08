Look: Weatherman's Message For Texas Fans Is Going Viral

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 5: A fan waves a large Lonhorns flag during the game between the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and the Texas Longhorns on September 5, 2009 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Warhawks 59-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Ahead of Saturday's massive college football game between Alabama and Texas, one weatherman is doing what he can to fan the flames.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco had a funny warning for Texas fans as the Crimson Tide come to visit. Tomasco is a Texas A&M alum and has no love for the Longhorns despite working in the heart of Burnt Orange Nation.

“A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don’t Play Bama,” Tomasco tweeted.

As you would expect - and as Tomasco hoped - Longhorns fans were furious and immediately began flooding his comments. But Tomasco was ready and started trolling any and all comers:

Alabama and Texas have not played since the infamous 2010 BCS National Championship Game. But they have not played each other in the regular season since 1922.

In their first eight meetings between 1902 and 1982, Texas won seven while the two teams tied once.

Unfortunately, the oddsmakers don't seem to think that it'll be a Texas win, or even a close loss for the Longhorns. Texas are home underdogs by nearly three touchdowns against the reigning SEC champions.

Will Avery Tomasco have the last laugh after his little "weather report?" Or will the Longhorns make him eat his words?