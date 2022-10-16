Look: Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 Released On Sunday

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt #11 and wide receiver Bru McCoy #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

After a wild weekend of college football that saw six unbeaten teams go down, the AP released its official Week 8 Top 25 Poll.

There's certainly some shakeup, with the Tennessee Vols leapfrogging Michigan and Clemson to move into the top three.

As it stands, Georgia remains No. 1, with Ohio State at two, Tennessee at No. 3, Michigan at four and Clemson in the five-spot.

Alabama, Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA and Oregon round out the top-10. As all five teams moved up at least two spots thanks to losses by USC, Oklahoma State and Penn State.

Those three find themselves in the 10-20 range, grouped with: Wake Forest, Syracuse, Utah, Kansas State, Illinois, Kentucky and Texas.

Cincinnati, UNC, NC State, Mississippi State and Tulane bring up the rear of the Top 25.

With more chaos set to ensue in next Saturday's slate of games, there's certain to be more fun ahead for college football fans.