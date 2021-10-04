Like father, like son?

Not so much. A weird sideline video of Bill Belichick’s son, Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick, is going viral on social media tonight. While the Patriots head coach is typically incredibly stoic on the sideline, his son is not.

Steve Belichick, the Patriots outside linebackers coach, is trending on social media for the weird faces he was making on the sideline.

Check this out:

What is going on with Steve Belichick?pic.twitter.com/K99yAzUSn4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2021

Rodger Sherman summed it up:

“Bill Belichick: permanently stoic, has never smiled, frowned, or made any facial expression whatsoever Steve Belichick:” he tweeted.

Steve Belichick: https://t.co/AsLT8tQBdN — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time this has happened, either.

“Either Steve Belichick always knows EXACTLY when he’s going to be on camera or he might actually be an insane person,” Pete Blackburn tweeted.

Either Steve Belichick always knows EXACTLY when he's going to be on camera or he might actually be an insane person — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 4, 2021

It’s shaping up to be an entertaining finish in New England, too.

The Buccaneers are leading the Patriots, 13-7, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. The game is airing on NBC.