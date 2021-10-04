The Spun

Look: Weird Sideline Video Of Steve Belichick Is Going Viral

Steve Belichick, son of Bill Belichick and Patriots assistant coach, stands on the sideline.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Secondary safeties coach Steve Belichick looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Like father, like son?

Not so much. A weird sideline video of Bill Belichick’s son, Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick, is going viral on social media tonight. While the Patriots head coach is typically incredibly stoic on the sideline, his son is not.

Steve Belichick, the Patriots outside linebackers coach, is trending on social media for the weird faces he was making on the sideline.

Check this out:

Rodger Sherman summed it up:

“Bill Belichick: permanently stoic, has never smiled, frowned, or made any facial expression whatsoever Steve Belichick:” he tweeted.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, either.

“Either Steve Belichick always knows EXACTLY when he’s going to be on camera or he might actually be an insane person,” Pete Blackburn tweeted.

It’s shaping up to be an entertaining finish in New England, too.

The Buccaneers are leading the Patriots, 13-7, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. The game is airing on NBC.

