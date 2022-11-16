Look: What 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats takes the snap against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night without much change.

Georgia held down the top spot, while Ohio State, Michigan and TCU remained in the top four. Following the latest rankings release, fans clamored to find a 12-team playoff format.

Well, here it is. Sports Illustrated showed what the upcoming 12-team College Football Playoff would look like if it were taking place this season.

Alabama and Clemson would play for the right to face No. 1 Georgia. No. 2 Ohio State would await the winner of USC and Utah, while LSU and Penn State would face off for the right to play Michigan.

Lastly, No. 4 TCU would be tasked with facing Tennessee or Oregon.

Some fans might not be willing to open up the College Football Playoff to more teams. However, it's tough to argue that these matchups wouldn't be fun.