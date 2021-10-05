Look: What Arch Manning Reportedly Said About Alabama Visit

This past Saturday, Arch Manning traveled over to Tuscaloosa to watch Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide take down No. 12 Ole Miss.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class was impressed with the Alabama program well before he got to witness the 42-21 SEC beatdown in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Before the game kicked off, Manning reportedly got to sit in on a meeting with Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

“He had a great time of course,” Manning’s Isidore Newman High School head coach Nelson Stewart said, per 247Sports. “I think the biggest thing, he got to sit in with Coach (Nick) Saban and Coach (Pete) Golding for about 30 minutes before he went out. He said he really enjoyed that he got to sit in on a meeting and see the way they did things. He said it was an awesome experience to watch them work.”

Despite focusing his coaching on the defensive side of the ball, Golding has taken the lead as Manning’s primary recruiter from the Alabama program.

According to Stewart, Golding has done an excellent job portraying the structure of Saban’s program to the talented young QB.

“Pete Golding has been recruiting him a long time,” Stewart said. “He’s one of the first coaches on him and I think he’s developed a good relationship with Arch and (his dad) Cooper. My goodness going back to his freshman year they’ve been able to start formatting that and he’s been able to Zoom and meet with Coach Saban a number of times. It’s a great program and (Arch) did say many times their strength of conditioning and level of detail, I think that’s the biggest thing, the organization of it and how they do everything. He’s got a great relationship with our strength coach and he likes that stuff and he really likes those nuances at Alabama. He’s been nothing but impressed.”

This isn’t the first time Manning has shared his positive thoughts on the defending national champions.

“It’s just a machine,” the nephew of Peyton and Eli said a couple weeks ago. “Saban, he runs a great program and there’s really no loopholes in that, no cutting corners which was amazing.

“…I’d love to be in a program like that, that organized with Coach Saban, that would be a dream come true.”

Tuscaloosa was the second stop on Manning’s Fall college tour after visiting No. 2 Georgia in Sanford Stadium a few weeks back. He’ll round out the tour circuit with trips to Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson later this month.