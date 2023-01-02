Look: What Bill Belichick Told Players Following Major Win

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New England Patriots saved their season with Sunday's win against the Dolphins. The Pats escaped their home turf with a two-point win, and after the game coach Bill Belichick was extremely proud of his guys.

“Congratulations, men,” Belichick said in a video shared by the team on social media. “I'm proud of you. I'm proud of the way you competed all week, competed today. It wasn't perfect, but it was definitely good enough. It's better than what it’s been, and that's the difference. That's the difference. We're still here. One-week season. One-week season. Let's pour it all in this week. But you know what I think we're ready for?”

"Victory Monday?" captain David Andrews replied.

"I think so," Belichick smiled. "I think we're ready for a Victory Monday."

Fans reacted to Belichick's praise to start the work week.

"These videos add years to my lifespan," a Patriots fan replied.

"LOL. How big was that win for Coach BB? Players off until Wednesday, 8 a.m." said the Eagle-Tribune's Bill Burt.

"Still here," tweeted Alex Barth.

One-week season against the Buffalo Bills.