Look: What Eagles Coach Showed His Players Before Game vs. Giants

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Sirianni took some inspiration from Eminem's "8 Mile" when searching for a way to motivate his players ahead of Saturday night's playoff game against the division rival Giants.

Per NBC Sports Philly's John Clark, the Eagles head coach showed the team the closing rap battle scene from the classic hip-hop drama in last night's meeting and the players loved it.

Sirianni's message: "Let them talk. We will show them who is the toughest for the longest."

Fans reacted to Sirianni's tactics on Twitter.

"It's funny because Eminem is more representative of the Giants in this scenario, but Sirianni isn't the smartest," a user said.

"Considering putting money on the Giants moneyline," another replied.

"Maybe the corniest thing I read today," commented Martino Puccio.

"They are the 1 seed. Rabbit lived with his Mom [in] a trailer and worked at Detroit Stamping. What is this??" another fan asked.

"People forget that B Rabbit was the underdog…." tweeted Jimmy Randazzo.

Open Mic at The Shelter starts at 8:15 PM ET.