Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back.

On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.

"Blessed to Receive [an] offer from Ohio State University," Underwood tweeted. "#GoBuckeyes."

Fans reacted to the Underwood offer on social media.

"Buckeyes offer top 2025 QB," reported Ohio State insider Alex Gleitman.

"Just a couple of hours after Dylan Raiola’s decommitment from the 2024 class, Ohio State has offered Bryce Underwood, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class," shared Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope.

"Perhaps the country’s best 2025 QB prospect adds an Ohio State offer on visit today," commented Jeremy Birmingham.

You just knew Ohio State wouldn't be down long.