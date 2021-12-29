Look: What The NFL’s New Rule Means For QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts caught a huge break on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out for Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID.

Now, thanks to the NFL’s change in COVID-19 protocols, it looks like the Colts QB should be able to take the field.

The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero broke down what the new rules mean for some big name players.

“The NFL informed clubs that unvaccinated players who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days — including [Colts] QB Carson Wentz and LB Darius Leonard and [Chargers] WR Mike Williams — are now eligible to play Sunday provided symptoms have improved,” Peliserro tweeted.

Pelissero also shared the league’s memo in a subsequent tweet, which notes that fully vaccinated players and coaches can still “test out” and return in less than five days. Meanwhile, unvaccinated players are out five days from their initial positive test.

Indianapolis was looking at a potential Sam Ehlinger start or Philip Rivers reunion on Sunday. But now it appears that won’t be necessary.

The Colts should have Wentz and their All-Pro linebacker for a key Week 17 game against the Raiders. By most projections, a win would go a long way in securing Frank Reich’s squad a playoff spot.

However, even if the Colts do lose, they finish the season with a divisional matchup against the woeful Jaguars, so the sky wouldn’t completely fall in that instance.