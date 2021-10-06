Look: What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick After Win Over Patriots

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has been a frequent topic of conversation in recent weeks — especially with their first meeting as opponents this past weekend.

In a tightly-contested 19-17 contest, Brady, now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took down his former New England Patriots head coach in Gillette Stadium. While leading up to the contest was all business for the former QB-coach duo, they were finally able to share a personal moment together after the game.

During a recent appearance with Jim Gray’s Let’s Go! podcast, Brady shared his thoughts on that meeting. The seven-time Super Bowl champion promoted this episode on his Twitter Tuesday evening.

“Great to be back in New England last weekend, but as a wise man once said.. ‘We’re on to Miami,'” he wrote.

Great to be back in New England last weekend, but as a wise man once said.. “We’re on to Miami” @jimgrayofficial @SIRIUSXM Full episode out now: https://t.co/tJnW3E1gLc pic.twitter.com/2gwSo11KY5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 5, 2021

Brady wouldn’t go into details regarding the conversation, but he did say it was good to catchup with his former coach.

“It was a nice conversation,” Brady said of his postgame meeting with Belichick. “I’ve been really focused on what I need to do for the Bucs and he’s focused on what his role [is] for the Patriots.

“For 20 years I basically saw him everyday. Since I left New England, we’ve never seen each of kind of face to face. It was nice to catch up and exchange just some different thoughts we had been having. And it was a good way to end the night for both of us.”

Leading up to Sunday’s matchup in New England, the topic of Brady’s departure following the 2019 season was a common discussion. Many believe the all-time great quarterback’s souring relationship with Belichick played a major role in his decision to leave in free agency.

Again, Brady emphasized his appreciation for everything Belichick has done for him — starting with his draft selection in 2000 and through each of their six Super Bowl titles together.

“We have a very personal relationship and from my standpoint, like I said — and I’ve reiterated it quite a few times — he’s been a great mentor for me,” Brady said. “When I showed up in Foxborough, I didn’t know anything about pro football. I showed up as a kid from California, went to Michigan, and he was an incredible mentor for me. Incredible coach for our team and a lot of guys would say that.”

Creating a decades-long dynasty together, Brady and Belichick got to know each other pretty well — and that doesn’t just go away over night.

“When you’re with someone for 20 years, you know him pretty well,” Brady said. “He’s still doing a great job and I’m trying to do a great job. We’re very competitive people.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for me as a coach, as I’ve said numerous times. I know he feels that same way about me.”