Look: What Will Zalatoris Reportedly Told Matt Fitzpatrick's Parents

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The U.S. Open was decided by mere inches yesterday as a long Will Zalatoris putt went inches wide, sealing the win for Matt Fitzpatrick.

But despite a heartbreaking finish to his second straight major, Zalatoris still had kind words for Fitzpatrick's family. Per Daniel Rapaport, Zalatoris told Fitzpatrick's parents "If I had to lose to anyone, I'm happy it was your son."

Zalatoris would have been totally excused from shutting it down and not speaking to anyone after that finish. He was the runner-up at last month's PGA Championship, losing in the playoff to Justin Thomas.

Instead, he offered up congratulations to the man who beat him fair and square. And fans absolutely loved it:

"Zalatoris is a breath of fresh air," one user replied. "Too many fist pumpers on the uspga mind you Tiger was the master at carrying on like a pork chop and they all looked up to him..."

"PGA need more Will Zalatoris and less Rory!" wrote another.

"The game is in great hands with a lot of these young guys. Just awesome," a third fan wrote.

Will Zalatoris has now finished in the top 10 of six of the last eight majors. He has finished as the runner up in three of those.

It seems like only a matter of time before Zalatoris wins his first major.

The game of golf really is in good hands as the younger generation grows up.