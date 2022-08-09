Look: Where Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Sit On Panthers Depth Chart

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 02: Sam Darnold #14 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers look on during training camp at Wofford College on August 02, 2022 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers released their first depth chart of 2022 on Tuesday and fans were ready to see how the QB position stacked up.

Draft classmates Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been battling it out in camp, but some may disappointed to see there's no clear starter yet.

The Panthers first-team quarterback is listed as Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, with PJ Walker as the backup and rookie Matt Corral currently listed as third-string.

Head coach Matt Rhule has been on-record that the team will not make a decision on its starting QB until after the second preseason game.

Previously, Carolina only carried two quarterbacks on its active roster, but it'll likely keep three as the Panthers look to develop their third-round pick Corral.

Rhule has pinned August 19th's matchup against the Patriots as a date that will create clarity for the coaching staff.