Look: Where Things Stand With Greg Gard, Juwan Howard

MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Wisconsin Badgers Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft reacts after a fight breaks out between Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines. Joe Krabbenhoft was hit in the head by Michigan Wolverines Head Coach Juwan Howard at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Juwan Howard and Greg Gard's postgame scuffle this past February was one of the biggest storylines of the college basketball year.

The altercation resulted in a five-game suspension for Howard and a one-game suspension for two other Michigan players. But at Big Ten Basketball Media Day in Minneapolis, the two coaches appeared to bury the hatchet.

For those that don't remember, Howard was incredibly frustrated after the team's loss to Wisconsin when Greg Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left.

The two confronted each other in the handshake line before things intensified and the Michigan coach threw an open-hand smack at an opposing assistant.

Ironically, the first matchup between the Wolverines and Badgers this season lands on Valentine's Day with their second head-to-head scheduled for Feb. 26.

Michigan finished 19-15 (11-9) last year, making the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 before getting bounced by Jay Wright's last Villanova team.

Gard's Wisconsin squad won 25 games and a share of the B1G title, but it wasn't enough to get the Badgers out of the second round of March Madness.