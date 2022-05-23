Look: White Sox Coach Not Happy With Josh Donaldson Punishment

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Clouds form shadows across the field during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on August 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz called the MLB into question after Josh Donaldson's one-game suspension for his in-game comments towards shortstop Tim Anderson this past week.

Taking to Twitter, Katz called Major League Baseball's punishment "incredibly disappointing."

"Just one game," the Sox coach tweeted. "We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed. What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating."

The Yankees third baseman is reportedly appealing the suspension, despite admitting to calling Anderson "Jackie" Saturday, in reference to the late Hall of Famer who broke baseball's color barrier.

Anderson described the comments as disrespectful, with White Sox manager Tony La Russa going as far as saying Donaldson's comment was "racist."

Donaldson attempted to explain it was an "inside joke" born out of a 2019 interview given to Sports Illustrated in which the young SS referred to himself as "today's Jackie Robinson" because so few black players are playing in the bigs these days.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also chimed in. Explaining what Donaldson said "is somewhere he should not be going."

In a bit of revenge, Anderson smacked a home run at Yankee Stadium amidst cheers of "Jackie" from the Yankees faithful on Sunday night.

Telling the crowd, "shut the [expletive] up," after touching 'em all.