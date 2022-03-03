Look: Wide Receiver Is Stealing The Show At NFL Combine Today

Every year, a prospect turns heads at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. This year, it looks like it’s going to be former Memphis wideout Calvin Austin III.

Austin is putting on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine today. He ran an unofficial 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, measured a 39-inch vertical and jumped 11 feet and three inches in the broad jump.

It’s safe to say Austin is climbing up mock drafts as we speak.

“@CalvinAustinIII‘s #NFLCombine so far: 11′ 3″ Broad Jump 39″ Vertical 4.32u 40-yard dash,” NFL Network tweeted.

“Calvin Austin III’s testing numbers so far per the NFL’s website 39-inch vertical jump – tied for best among this year’s WRs with two others 11’3” broad jump – best among WRs WRs haven’t run the 40 yet but that’s a heck of start for CA3,” tweeted Evan Barnes of The Commercial Appeal.

Calvin Austin III’s testing numbers so far per the NFL’s website 39-inch vertical jump – tied for best among this year’s WRs with two others 11’3” broad jump – best among WRs WRs haven’t run the 40 yet but that's a heck of start for CA3 — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) March 3, 2022

“Talked about Calvin Austin III this AM on @gmfb. So much buzz about him this week leading up to those two explosive jumps. 11’3 is the best broad jump ever at the Combine by someone 5’8 or smaller, per NFL Network research ace @FrontOfficeNFL,” Peter Schrager wrote.

Talked about Calvin Austin III this AM on @gmfb. So much buzz about him this week leading up to those two explosive jumps. 11'3 is the best broad jump ever at the Combine by someone 5'8 or smaller, per NFL Network research ace @FrontOfficeNFL https://t.co/kr2BfKBor7 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 3, 2022

“Memphis WR Calvin Austin just ran a 4.32 40-yard dash to go along with an 11′ 3″ broad jump. The fans here (yes, there are fans) started clapping after his 40. Freak athlete,” Ari Meirov tweeted. Memphis WR Calvin Austin just ran a 4.32 40-yard dash to go along with an 11' 3" broad jump. The fans here (yes, there are fans) started clapping after his 40. Freak athlete. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 3, 2022

Austin caught 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns during his college career with the Memphis Tigers. Last year, the NFL prospect had 74 catches for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns.

After a strong showing on Thursday, Austin is bound to climb NFL Draft boards.