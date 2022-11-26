Look: Wide Receiver Just Made Catch Of The Year

WEST POINT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: The Army Black Knights huddle before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michie Stadium on September 5, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

There have been some phenomenal catches from top college football teams this year. But the best one may have been saved for last - and saved for a team not known for its passing.

The play occurred in the first half of today's game between Army and UMass. The Army Black Knights aren't exactly known as a prolific passing team and only throw the ball about nine times per game.

But the first pass for Army today was a true highlight reel moment. Quarterback Tyhier Tyler's first and thus far only passing attempt was directed at wide receiver Isaiah Alston 23 yards deep with a UMass defender draped over him.

With skill that would make Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. blush, Alston reached his right arm out and brought down the ball for a completion. The announcer compared Alston's hand to a vacuum, who managed to do it while his left arm was being held by a defender.

The play is going viral with over 120,000 views in less than 15 minutes.

When you're a wide receiver playing for Army, your targets are going to be few and far between.

Isaiah Alston came into the game as the team's leading wide receiver with 15 receptions for 246 yards on the entire year. The Black Knights haven't had a 500-yard receiver in over 15 years.

The game is being played on ESPN+.