Look: Wife Of Bills Lineman Went Viral On Sunday

A brief brawl broke out in the second half of yesterday's Bills-Dolphins playoff game as Dolphins lineman Christian Wilkins clashed with Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse. But while the fight led to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties from both players, it also brought out some pretty funny reactions.

Perhaps the best response to the fight came from Morse's wife Caitlin. Taking to Twitter, Mrs. Morse jokingly pondered if her husband would ever rush to her defense the way he did for Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the game.

"I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh?" Caitlin Morse tweeted, adding a few laugh emojis to the end.

Morse's tweet has gone viral with over 13,000 likes and 750 retweets since yesterday. Some of the responses are downright brilliant.

"Absolutely he would… in the off-season, you’re his Josh," one user replied.

"Tweet of the year!!! I certainly wouldn't wanna be the one to find out!!" wrote another.

"I sure as hell don’t want to find out!" a third user wrote.

The Bills went on to win the game, 34-31, so Mitch Morse will be able to "defend Josh Allen's honor" this season if the opportunity presents itself against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

Was this the best tweet of Wild Card weekend?