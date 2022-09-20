Look: Wild Arnold Schwarzenegger Video Is Going Viral Today

COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 05: Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to fans during the Slap Fighting Championships at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus Convention Center on March 05, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is trending on Twitter this week due to his appearance at the Slap Fighting Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Schwarzenegger teamed up with Logan Paul to create the Slap Fighting Championship.

Schwarzenegger seemed to be enjoying these vicious slap fights. His reactions during each fight were priceless.

Even though the Slap Fighting Championship took place in March, this video of Schwarzenegger didn't start trending on Twitter and TikTok until this past weekend.

Here's the video of Schwarzenegger that's going viral:

Before this took place in March, Schwarzenegger talked about how his excitement over the Slap Fighting Championship.

“The Arnold Sports Festival is all about inspiring our fans to chase their dreams and find the sport that starts their fitness journey,” said Schwarzenegger, via Sporting News. “I can’t wait to showcase the best slap fighters in the world on the main stage at our event and I’m so excited to introduce this wild sport to our fans with Logan.”

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Schwarzenegger at another event like this in the future.