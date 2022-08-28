Look: Wild Bo Pelini, Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

Nebraska didn't get off to the best start on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers lost another one-score game, 31-28, to the Northwestern Wildcats. They blew an 11-point second-half lead, and are now 5-21 in one-score games in the Scott Frost era.

This is a pivotal year for Frost as he's hoping to finally get some results after a tumultuous last five years. He's currently 15-30 at Nebraska as the team goes into its second game next week against North Dakota.

It's been a bit of a weird tenure for Frost, considering that his predecessor, Bo Pelini, was fired for a lot less. According to Reddit College Football, Pelini was fired after going 67-27 at Nebraska.

If Frost were to win his next 50 games, he'd still have a worse record than Pelini did.

The pressure will now be higher than ever as the Cornhuskers try to notch their first winning season since 2016.

They'll play the North Dakota Fighting Hawks next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.