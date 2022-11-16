Look: Wild College Football Playoff Scenario Has Everyone Talking

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There are only two weeks remaining in the 2022 college football regular season before Conference Championship Weekend, but there are still a ton of teams that have a realistic shot of making the College Football Playoff.

This morning, FOX Sports analyst RJ Young brought up a fascinating scenario that would probably make life hell for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. In this scenario, LSU would upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, while TCU stays undefeated as the Big 12 champion, USC wins the Pac-12 title as a one-loss team and either Clemson or UNC win the ACC title.

Also in the scenario, either Ohio State or Michigan win the Big Ten championship as undefeated teams. Tennessee finishes the season as a one-loss team.

So the question has to be asked: Of the nine teams the scenario presents - which four get in?

It's a question stirring up all kinds of debate on Twitter, and not all of it is being done along favorite-team lines:

"the top four on that list would be in," ESPN's Geoff Schwartz declared.

"lsu, georgia, tcu, osu/michigan winner," one fan wrote.

"If you include a 1 loss Tennessee, you gotta include the 1 loss OSU/Michigan loser…" another suggested.

With the way the Committee has set things up, it seems like LSU, Georgia, the Ohio State/Michigan winner and TCU would be the picks in the scenario RJ Young has laid out. No doubt that would anger some people, but it would make sense even though LSU is a two-loss team.

There's tons more scenarios than we can even fit in an article, but suffice it to say, the Selection Committee's job is going to get very difficult unless one of those nine teams suffers a stunning loss in the final two weeks before Conference Championship Weekend.