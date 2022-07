Look: Wild Crash During Formula 1 Race On Sunday

NORTHAMPTON - Guanyu Zhou (24) driving the Alfa Romeo C40 crashes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 3, 2022 in Northampton, England. REMKO DE WAAL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Great Britain is underway on Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, this weekend's grand prix race started out with a big-time crash.

Gasly, Russel and Zhou were all involved in the extremely serious crash on Sunday.

Thankfully, everyone appeared to emerge from the serious crash without any significant injuries.

Hopefully that remains to be the case.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Great Britain is airing on ESPN.