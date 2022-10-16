Look: Wild Fight Broke Out In Stands In Cleveland Last Night

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Players and fans celebrate after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals in their final home game known as the Indians during the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on September 27, 2021, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. The team begins play in 2022 as the Guardians. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians got one of their biggest wins in recent memory last night, beating the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS to come within one win of the ALCS.

But for one group of fans, the good vibes were marred by a wild fight that broke out in the stands. During the game, three fans started arguing - it wasn't long before the three came to blows.

One of the fans started swinging but another was able to dodge the blows and made the first one lose his balance, causing him to fall several rows forward.

Another fan then joined in the fight, throwing a beer into the second fan's face before that second fan was ripped away by other fans. Then from out of nowhere a fourth fan comes in and levels the third fan with a punch.

The clip has 3 million views in over 12 hours while Dan Le Batard's share of the video has over 2,200 likes and 400 retweets.

Some fans had words of advice for the fans while others just enjoyed the scenes:

"Never fight from the high seat. Lol. Go low," one fan replied.

"this has to be one of the best sports fights since the Malice at the Palace," wrote another.

"THE COWBOY HAT OUT OF NOWHERE," wrote a third.

Truly wild stuff on Saturday night.