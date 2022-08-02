Look: Wild Jarvis Landry Recovery Photo Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jarvis Landry had one heck of a recovery following his first padded practice with the New Orleans Saints.

Landry had his entire body covered in cups. It can be used for a variety of reasons, but the main one is to help with pain, soreness, and blood flow.

He definitely wasn't used to how hot Louisiana summers are.

Here's a look at Landry's back when he was undergoing his recovery, courtesy of TMZ Sports.

Landry signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

It was seen as a good move for the Saints as they look to get back to the playoffs this season.

Landry finished the 2021 season with 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time in his career that he finished with less than 600 yards in a season.