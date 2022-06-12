Look: Wild Moment During Formula 1 Race Sunday Morning

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 12: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 and Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Alpine F1 A522 Renault battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Clive Rose/Getty Images

If you woke up early enough to catch the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, you might have seen one of the wildest moments in the race's history.

During a pit stop for AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, the pit crew could be seen working on the wing to his AT03. But on closer inspection, the crew appeared to be taping it up with duct tape in order to keep it from falling off.

Stunningly enough, the duct tape worked. Tsunoda was able to complete the race without his wing falling off while several of his opponents such as Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lance Stroll were unable to finish due to vehicle troubles. He placed 13th.

Formula One fans got a big laugh out of seeing the high tech cars requiring duct tape to avoid falling apart. Given that duct tape has been used on NASCAR vehicles in the past, some Americans are saying that this incident ties the two sports closer together:

"Duct tape holding the rear wing together on one of the fastest circuits on the calendar. eff won engineering," one fan wrote.

"American interest in F1 just went up drastically after duct tape was used to fix Yuki’s wing." wrote another.

"Everyone enjoying the duct tape on Yuki Tsunoda’s rear wing would love NASCAR," Alanis King of Business Insider joked.

Yuki Tsunoda is now in 15th place in the Drivers' Championship with 11 points while AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly just rose to 10th place after finishing 5th.

Max Verstappen went on to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, extending his lead at the top.