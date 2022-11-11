Look: Wild Play From NBA G-League Game Going Viral Tonight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A ridiculous play happened during an NBA G-League game on Thursday night.

The Memphis Hustle was taking on the Mexico City Capitanes when Darnell Cowart made a 200 IQ play. Cowart banked a pass off a Capitanes player's head and it came right back to him before he found a wide-open Damien Jefferson streaking down the middle.

Jefferson got the pass and made no mistake with it as he dunked it into the basket.

Here's a replay of this crazy play:

This is definitely something that you don't see every day. The way that the ball bounced off the defender's head and right back to Cowart was something else.

Cowart could probably make that play 100 more times and he would fail at it about 90% of the time.

This play helped Memphis take down Mexico City by 10, 111-101.

Hopefully, it'll make it on SportsCenter's top 10 plays of the night on Friday morning.