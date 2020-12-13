Look: Wild Snow Game Between Wyoming, Boise State Tonight

Boise State’s field is blue. Tonight, Wyoming’s field is white.

Saturday’s Mountain West matchup between Boise State and Wyoming is experiencing some of the toughest conditions we’ve seen in college football all season.

The snow is absolutely dumping on War Memorial Stadium tonight. The weather in Laramie, Wyoming is currently 19 degrees Fahrenheit with heavy snow showers through the night.

Here’s a look at the scene:

Boise at Wyoming looks fun! https://t.co/tGIBMDmnzy — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 13, 2020

Neither of these teams are strangers to playing in the snow, but the Cowboys seem to be more affected than the Broncos so far.

Wyoming hasn’t been able to get anything going through the air. Quarterback Levi Williams is a disappointing 3/12 for 45 yards passing.

Boise State, on the other hand, has almost all of its total yards through the air. Hank Bachmeier is 18/27 for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Despite a relatively close score of 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Broncos have absolutely dominated — more than doubling the Cowboys total yards, 280-106.

This dominance should come as no surprise. Boise State has seen a successful 4-1 season so far — their only loss came at the hands of No. 9 BYU.

Wyoming has struggled all year, going 2-3. Two of the three Cowboys losses were decided by three or less points.

Boise State has the ball and the lead with 10 minutes remaining.