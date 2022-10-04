Look: Wild Tom Brady Losing Streak Stat Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Coming off back-to-back losses, Tom Brady is attempting to avoid something he hasn't done in two decades: lose three games in a row.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington put Brady's success into context.

Tweeting, "I suppose it’s time to pull out one of the most underrated stats in all of sports: This week, Tom Brady will attempt to avoid his first three-game losing streak in 20 years. Brady has lost more than two games in a row only ONE time in his career — all the way back in 2002."

Darlington's Brady post started to go viral on social media.

"That's actually bananas," said a member of Bills Mafia.

"Nah dude. Losing Giselle is the 3 L of the season," another user replied.

"They play Atlanta. Losing streak is over."

"Jets have a similar inverted stat," another tweeted. "Only won three in a row once over last 20 years, in 2009."

Amazing.