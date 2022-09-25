Look: 'Wildest Field Goal Miss Of All-Time' Tonight During Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet during the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Razorbacks of Arkansas had a win over Texas A&M in their grasp. But a late-game disaster proved to be the difference between victory and defeat.

Arkansas, trailing 23-21 with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter, kicked a field goal to gain a one-point lead over the Aggies.

The kick sailed right and hit the very top of the upright. It created the most deafening 'doink' you will ever hear.

You can find the video here.

"This might be the wildest FG miss of all time," PFF wrote on Twitter.

Is that the "wildest" field goal miss you have ever seen? It's certainly up there.

Texas A&M escapes with the 23-21 victory over Arkansas.