Look: Will Anderson Jr. Team Photo Is Going Viral Today

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up on defense during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Will Anderson Jr. is already fierce enough on the field, but the Alabama linebacker's expression in the Tide's team photo is just downright menacing.

A quick zoom shows just how locked in Anderson is for the upcoming season. A face that any SEC quarterback should be fearful of.

The photo got some viral reaction from the college football pockets of social media.

"He definitely has some terminator vibes going on!" one user replied.

"Will Anderson might have 100 sacks this season," joked Saturday Down South.

"Just 100??" another laughed.

Arguably the best LB in the country, Anderson led the nation in sacks last season with 17.5 on his way to winning the Bronco Negurski Award, given to college football's best defensive player.

He also finished top five in Heisman Trophy voting.

Speaking on the Heisman, Anderson told Paul Finebaum that "he's looking forward to it again. Saying, "It’s most definitely on my goal list this year coming up."

Look out now.